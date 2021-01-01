Summit FFRF3070 5.4 Cu. Ft. Built-In Frost Free Refrigerator Freezer with Cabinet Panel Ready Refrigeration Appliances Compact Refrigerators Compact

Summit FFRF3070 5.4 Cu. Ft. Built-In Frost Free Refrigerator Freezer with Cabinet The Summit 5.4 Cu. Ft. Built-In Frost Free Refrigerator Freezer (FFRF3070X, FFRF3070BIF, FFR3070BSS) brings plenty of refrigerator and freezer space to an under counter application in your home. The side-by-side unit offers ample space on both sides, where you'll find plenty of shelves and space for refrigerated beverages or frozen treats. With its easy-to-access digital controls, you'll be able to swap temperatures or settings with the quick touch of a button. Built-in or Freestanding Design:Installs easily beneath an existing countertop for space-saving storage and convenient placement, but is also finished for freestanding use Overlay-Ready Door:Arrives ready to customize with cabinet overlays Side-by-Side:A single compressor cools separate freezer and refrigerator compartments in a side-by-side arrangement Compact Refrigerator Freezer Combos Panel Ready