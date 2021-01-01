ThermaSol FFM-AVANT Avant 22" x 12-1/2" Frameless Bathroom Mirror – with Anti-Fog Technology Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

From thermasol
ThermaSol FFM-AVANT Avant 22" x 12-1/2" Frameless Bathroom Mirror – with Anti-Fog Technology
ThermaSol FFM-AVANT Avant 22" x 12-1/2" Frameless Bathroom Mirror with Anti-Fog Technology Life is too short for foggy mirrors. ThermaSol’s fog-free mirrors fog-free mirrors can be installed inside or outside the shower, making them ideal for shaving. The distinctive design of Avant features a one-inch beveled edge.ThermaSol FFM-AVANT Features:Constructed of glass and stainless steelCovered under ThermaSol's 1 year warranty1/4" Thick glass with polished edgesMirror comes fully assembled with heating pad to prevent foggingBacked with metal mounting frame assemblyWill withstand temperatures up to 250°FMirror equipped with PVC film shatter protectionThermaSol FFM-AVANT Specifications:Overall Width: 12-1/2"Overall Height: 22"Depth: 1" (front to back)Voltage: 120VWattage: 50W Bathroom Mirror N/A