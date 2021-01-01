Franke FFD33B-9-18 33" Farmhouse Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel Fixture Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel

From franke
Franke FFD33B-9-18 33" Farmhouse Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink
Franke FFD33B-9-18 33" Farmhouse Double Basin 18 Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Franke FFD33B-9-18 Key Data Available Accessories: Basket Strainer 906, 906SN, 900W 33"L x 19"W x 9"H 50/50 Basin Split Farmhouse Installation Franke FFD33B-9-18 Features: Made of 18 Stainless Steel Farmhouse installation Double basin sink with a 50/50 split Sound absorbing Ultra-Quiet technology prevents dish clatter and undercabinet condensation Channel grooves optimize drainage Franke FFD33B-9-18 Specifications: Overall Length: 33" (left to right) Overall Width: 19" (front to back) Right Basin Dimensions: Length: 14-3/4" (left to right) Width: 14-3/4" (front to back) Height: 9" (top to bottom) Left Basin Dimensions: Length: 14-3/4" (left to right) Width: 14-3/4" (front to back) Height: 9" (top to bottom) Drain Location: Rear Drain Connection Size: 3-1/2" Minimum Cabinet Size: 33" (minimum left to right cabinet dimension) Stainless Steel Stainless Steel