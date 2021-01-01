From franke
Franke FF380 Active Plus Pull-out Spray Kitchen Faucet Storm Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Advertisement
Franke FF380 Active Plus Pull-out Spray Kitchen Faucet Franke FF380 Features: Covered under Franke's 5 year limited warranty Integrated pull out spray Brass faucet and body Pull-Out spray head with 2 functions (full and needle spray) Single metal lever handle 360 degrees swiveling spout ADA compliant California low flow compliant - Under 1.8 gallon-per-minute flow rate Installation hardware included Franke FF380 Specifications: Height: 12" (counter top to highest point of faucet) Spout Height: 11" (counter top to faucet outlet) Spout Reach: 9-1/4" (center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single hole (number of holes required) Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" Single Handle Storm