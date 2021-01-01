From franke
Franke FF203 Rigo Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet - Includes Optional Escutcheon Plate Satin Nickel Faucet Kitchen Single Handle
Franke FF203 Rigo Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet - Includes Optional Escutcheon Plate Franke FF203 Features:Covered under Franke's limited lifetime warranty on mechanical parts, with a 5 year warranty on all finishesConstructed of lead-free brassSingle hole installationCover plate (escutcheon) for sinks with 3-holes (8" centers) includedHigh-arch gooseneck spoutDual-function pull-out spray headSingle brass lever handle360 degree swiveling spoutFranke FF203 Specifications:Height: 17-23/32" (counter top to highest point of faucet)Spout Height: 8-17/64" (counter top to faucet outlet)Spout Reach: 7-23/32" (center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet)Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-11/32"Escutcheon Width: 10" Single Handle Satin Nickel