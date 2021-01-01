Delacora FF-XU-X-KID-GG Kids Cross Back Farm Style Accent Chair Mahogany Indoor Furniture Chairs Dining

From delacora
Delacora FF-XU-X-KID-GG Kids Cross Back Farm Style Accent Chair Features: With its curved lines and smooth finish, this Ash wood kid-sized cross back chair will create charm and ambiance Stackable up to 8 chairs for easy storage Designed for both commercial and residential use Comes with a 2 year limited warranty and 5 year limited warranty on non moving metal parts Dimensions: Chair Depth: 14'' Chair Weight: 6.5 lbs Chair Width: 24.75'' Overall Chair Height: 17.75" Seat Depth: 12.75" Seat Height: 13.25" Seat Width: 14" Weight Capacity: 200 lbs Dining Mahogany