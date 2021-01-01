Delacora FF-NHWT-STAINLESS-TABLE-2448-BSP 24" X 48" Stainless Steel Work Prep Table with Backsplash and Lower Shelf Stainless Steel Indoor

Delacora FF-NHWT-STAINLESS-TABLE-2448-BSP 24" X 48" Stainless Steel 18 Work Prep Table with Backsplash and Lower Shelf Product Overview Give yourself some extra space for hosting parties or setting up the buffet line at your next large function with this prep and work table with adjustable undershelf. This steel commercial grade work table is a great space for bulk food preparation.This versatile steel table can be placed against a wall or used as a freestanding kitchen island. Can also be used outdoors in a covered space, or used in a greenhouse for plantings. Assembles in under 10 minutes. Features: Rust resistant stainless steel NSF certified to help reduce chances of foodborne illness 18 steel top holds up to 600 lbs Lower shelf can hold up to 200 lbs Backsplash lip helps to keep things tidy on the table Foot levelers move up to 1" to enable a stable / level workspace Lower shelf is height adjustable from 4" gap to 28" gap from table top Numerous uses: dining, greenhouse, laundry, pantry, garage Table top is 1.875" thick 34.5"H X 48"W X 24"D Backsplash is 1.5" tall Work Stainless Steel