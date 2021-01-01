Delacora FF-NAN-WK-096-GG 79" Wide Metal Framed Glass Top Computer Desk Black Indoor Furniture Desks Office

Delacora FF-NAN-WK-096-GG 79" Wide Metal Framed Glass Top Computer Desk All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:If space is not an issue for you, you should definitely invest in an L-shaped deskYou will have ample space to accommodate your monitor, laptop, books, office supplies and other necessitiesYou can place on either corner of a room or come off the wall to add an open concept feel, where you can access the desk from either sideModernize your work area with a glass computer table that will not make your space feel closed inPowder coated metal frameSelf-leveling floor glides Office Black