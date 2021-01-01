From delacora
Delacora FF-GO-1097-LEA 27.25 Inch Wide LeatherSoft Blend Executive Swivel Chair with Tilt Lock Mechanism Black Indoor Furniture Chairs Office
Advertisement
Delacora FF-GO-1097-LEA 27.25 Inch Wide LeatherSoft Blend Executive Swivel Chair with Tilt Lock Mechanism Features:Contemporary designHigh back style with oversized headrestIncludes tilt lock mechanismAdjustable tilt tensionMaterial is LeatherSoft - a leather and polyurethane blend for softness and durabilityDimensions:47"H x 27.25"W x 31"D Office Black