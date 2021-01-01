Delacora FF-BT-S8373-LV-GG Milton Park 52" Wide Leather Upholstered Contemporary Loveseat Brown Indoor Furniture Sofas Loveseat

Delacora FF-BT-S8373-LV-GG Milton Park 52" Wide Leather Upholstered Contemporary Loveseat All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Form a chic and casual room with this unpretentious leather upholstered living room loveseatThe oversized pillow back cushions offers just the right amount of comfortThe back cushions are removable with a hook and loop system to keep them securely in placeThe seat cushions are kept well-maintained with a fixed constructionAll of those favorite lounging items can be kept within reach since the seat cushions don''t go all the way to the frameStylish rounded welted arms offer a cozy place for relaxationThe frame is detailed by curved line top stitchingThe high wooden legs are not only appealing, but are built to last as well as offering an easy way of cleaning underneath the couchThis plush two-seater sofa offers true comfort with its pillow back cushioning, so gather family and friends and make it a movie or game nightSinuous steel wire seat springsCA117 Fire Retardant FoamBottom dust cover Loveseat Brown