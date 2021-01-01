From delacora
Delacora FF-BT-6181-FOOT-A-GG 23 Inch Wide Metal Framed Vinyl Adjustable Swivel Chair with Arms Multi-Colored Indoor Furniture Chairs Office
Delacora FF-BT-6181-FOOT-A-GG 23 Inch Wide Metal Framed Vinyl Adjustable Swivel Chair with Arms Features:Chair frame constructed of sturdy metalUpholstery constructed of vinylAssembly is requiredChair swivels at a full 360 degrees for maximum office spaceAdjustment lever offers the ability of adjust the height of the seatIncludes a five year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 35"Width: 23"Depth: 23" Office Multi-Colored