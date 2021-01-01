Fettion Hand Free Small Personal Mini USB Portable Fan, 2000mAh Rechargeable Battery Capacity Wearable Neck Fan 3 Adjustable Speeds 360 Degree Head.

LED Fan: A unique neckband design that perfectly releases your hands. Double-headed fan with colorful lights, white lights and no lights. The colorful lights are cool at night and are perfect for night runners. USB Rechargeable Fan: USB interface is convenient for charging, 2000mAH 3 hours fast charging, batter life 2~6 hours. No need to buy batteries. Cool all summer. Sport Fan: Hand free personal fan, very suitable for wearing on the neck while running (may have bumps can not maintain the shape of the silicone arm). Freely bend the silicone arm for a variety of scenes, sports, desk, office, travel, etc. Double Fan: Our personal fans have double fans. The stronger wind brings you a more comfortable feeling. Release The Aroma: Aromatherapy tablets can be placed inside and the fragrance can be selected by yourself. When you turn on the fan, the wind will be accompanied by your favorite aroma.