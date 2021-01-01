Vibrant Life Fetch Buddy Giraffe Interactive Dog Toy, Chew Level 3.Entertain your dog with the Vibrant Life Fetch Buddy Giraffe Dog Toy. This giraffe-themed toy is perfect for a game of fetch or tug-of-war and is sure to create hours of indoor/outdoor fun! This level-three chew toy is designed to stimulate your dog's mental alertness and encourage their natural urge to chew. Plus, it's made of durable materials that will keep your dog preoccupied for hours at a time. Keep your pet happy with the Vibrant Life Fetch Buddy Giraffe Dog Toy.Vibrant Life shares your passion for animals. You can count on Vibrant Life for a full line of expertly crafted, quality products to keep your pet healthy and happy. Which makes you happy, too. Enjoy the Vibrant Life..