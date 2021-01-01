Festive Cocktail Party Napkins (5 x 5 in, 4 Colors, 100-Pack)

Best Quality Guranteed. SET INCLUDES: 100 highly absorbent 3-ply party napkins made from paper featuring 4 assorted foil print designs - 'Cheers' on light blue background, 'Yay' on light pink, ' Let's Party' on mint green, and 'Hooray' on light yellow; with elegant scallop trim perfect for lunch or dinner parties. THICK AND DURABLE: Each sheet is 3-ply to ensure that it doesn't tear easily when used; highly absorbent and soft to ensure a comfortable wiping experience. FUN PARTY ACCESSORY: Make a statement with these party napkins which are sure to complement your party dinnerware; perfect for all types of celebrations and special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, bachelorette parties, baby shower, graduation, and office functions. ECO-FRIENDLY: Made from sustainable, biodegradable paper, our napkins keep both your tables and our planet clean! MEASUREMENTS: 10 x 10 inches unfolded, 5 x 5 inches folded