Fertilizer Use and Efficiency of Rice Production (Paperback)

The book assessed the effect of fertilizer use on rice production and its efficiency using Edo State in Nigeria, as case study. The book document a research study that involved the collection and analysis of useful data from representative rice farmers. The relevant collected data were analyzed using translog stochastic frontier model, the logistic regression model and Kwakwani Index of Progressivity. The findings from this study will be of interest to policy makers, academics and development economics. Acquisition of this book is also important for the researchers who are interested in carrying out their research in developing country such as Nigeria.