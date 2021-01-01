From golden lighting
Golden Lighting Ferris 8-Light Oyster Chandelier
Advertisement
Ferris is a casual, vintage-inspired design that was created for eclectic or farmhouse decors. The unique metal work features a scallop detail and a multi-layered, hand-painted finish. The multi-layered oyster finish is applied with white and gold accents to create a chic, but weathered look. The hanging fixtures include 12 of chunky, round decorative Chain. This large 8 light Chandelier is graciously sized for a large dining room or entry.