Ferrer Teak Ottoman with Sunbrella Cushion

This square ottoman is a key ingredient to any back patio or porch, especially if you often need a spare seat for last-minute guests. Its frame is made from solid teak wood with an antique finish that pairs well with any color palette. It's topped with a Sunbrella fabric-wrapped cushion that's weather-resistant and stands up to UV rays and rainstorms rolling through. And our favorite feature of all? The included fiber-filled cushion comes in the color of your choice, so you can choose which one works best for your porch. Color: Spectrum Mushroom