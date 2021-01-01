From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Fernlake 4-Piece Taupe Wicker Outdoor Patio Deep Seating Set with CushionGuard Almond Tan Cushions
Advertisement
Freshen your patio, porch or sunroom with this Fernlake 4-Piece Deep Seating Set. The rust-resistant chairs have deep cushions that give you superior relaxation. The set has handwoven wicker in neutral taupe that brings a natural accent to your outdoor space. The cushion covers are part of The Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program - select your own slipcover color to add the perfect finishing touch. Set includes a 2-year frame warranty.