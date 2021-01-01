Safavieh Fernla Plaid Decorative Pillow, 18" x 18", Grey/White

Includes 18 in. x 18 in. pillowGrey/White pillow for a stylish additionMaterial: 100% PolyesterClosure: ZipperInsert: PolyOne PillowDry Clean OnlyContemporary design adds a chic look to your home No assembly needed Accessories in lifestyle(s) image not included Disclaimer: Pillows tend to flatten during transit, but these tips should help you get that pillow into its fluffiest shape quickly! Once unpacked, gently knead the pillow to help loosen the fibers. Throw the pillow in a dryer on a low tumble setting. The most important tip is to include a sock stuffed with a tennis ball to help "beat" the pillow into its fluffy form. Remove from the dryer, and proudly display your new piece of couch art! Please note: The images and product dimensions on our website are as accurate as possible. Due to differences in computer monitors, some item's color may vary slightly.