Fernando Outdoor Ottoman with Cushion

Create a relaxing getaway for your next backyard get-together with this handwoven wicker ottoman, the perfect addition to your patio furniture arrangement. It's crafted with a resin wicker-wrapped aluminum frame that resists wet weather and UV fading for year-round outdoor use. Made to help you relax, this ottoman features deep seating in a sleek, modern silhouette. It's topped with a 4'' thick seat cushion in your choice of bright and neutral colors that let you show your style. It comes fully assembled, so all you have to do is kick your feet up. Fabric: Spa