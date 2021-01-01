L'Oreal Paris Feria Multi-Faceted Shimmering Permanent Hair Color, 517 Tropical Teal, 1 kit

With L'Oreal Feria, what you see is the shimmer. Multi-Faceted shimmering color with 3X highlights delivers intensified, brilliant results. Inspired by fashion, Feria offers a twist on the traditional and gives edgy hair color - from bright red, platinum blonde, rose gold, metallic brown, to blue black hair color, these hair dye kits will transform your hair. Feria's prismatic color spectrum is custom-blended by L'Oreal master colorists for bold, head-turning shades – no appointment necessary. The Power Shimmer Conditioner seals and smooths. Won't wreck or ravage hair. Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site.