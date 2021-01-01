From smiling juju
Set of 3 Feng Shui Gold Elephant Family Statue Wealth Figurine Gift Home Decor BN33025
Advertisement
Set of 3 gold elegant elephant statues: 1 Large+1 Medium+1 Small Size: Large~7" (L) X 7"(H) X 4" (D) to Small~5.5" (L) X 3.25"(H) X 2.25"(D) Material: Polyresin Color: Brass/Gold What a lovely Elephant Family!! It symbolizes power, wisdom, strength, fertility, protection of the home!! Antique style statue with the trunks facing upwards to represent prosperity, good luck, and success!! The cloak is finely engraved with beautiful designs lightened with striking colors and topaz jewelry. Great gift or decorative statue to put in office, front door, living room and beside the bed. Great collection for ELEPHANT LOVERS!!!