Feng Shui Carp & Dragon Pen Holder Figurine Statue Courage Achievement Success Home Decor Gif

Dimension 5.25" (H) x 4" (L) Material: Poly Resin Good Size pen holder that makes your desk look vibrant and the color is vivid, it really stands out in any place . Many carps swim upstream against the strong current, but few are capable or brave enough for the final leap over the waterfall. If a carp successfully makes the jump, it is transformed into a powerful dragon as you see in the photo it is dragon head with a fish body yet. The Chinese dragon has long been an auspicious symbol of great and benevolent, magical power. The image of a carp jumping over Dragon Gate is an old and enduring cultural symbol for courage, perseverance, and accomplishment. Like American say God helps those who help themselves, the dragon is a symbol to remind of ourselves what to do and how to do...