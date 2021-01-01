We've combined the comfort of soft, durable goatskin leather, the breathability of 3D mesh, and the flexibility of stretch spandex to bring you women's style 7872. The palm and reinforced fingertips are constructed of soft and supple goatskin leather which retains 70% better abrasion resistance when compared to deerskin. The leather palm is padded for added comfort and protection while you work. To create a customized fit, we've outfitted these gloves with an adjustable Velcro wrist closure.. Wells Lamont FeMens ComfortHyde Leather Multipurpose Gloves, Small (1-Pair) in Red | 7872S-L01