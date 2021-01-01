From vito
3.5mm Female to Dual RCA Male Audio Cable Plug Stereo Audio Cable Cord Wire for Mixer AV Amplifier 0.3m Black
Advertisement
It is suitable for the connection between equipment with 3.5mm interface and double RCA interface. Gold-plated connectors make transmission stability Metal joints are resistant to oxidation and rust, making them more durable. Integral molding is used to reinforce the split-line junction to avoid tensile fracture. High fidelity shield design make you enjoy the nondestructive sound quality.