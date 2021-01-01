Felt Tree with Stitching Details Christmas Tree Ornament Blue - Wondershop

Dress your Christmas tree in classic style with this Felt Tree with Stitching Detail Ornament from Wondershop™. This ornament showcases a felt tree with stitch detailing and wooden accent on the top for a perfectly seasonal look you'll love. Plus, it comes with an attached loop for easy hanging. The lightweight plastic construction allows for easy hanging without weighing down your tree, as well as making it a breeze to tuck it away in storage until the next year. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.