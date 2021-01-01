5"x11" Small Felt Basket with Stitching Dark Gray - Project 62

Keep your home tidy while adding texture and warmth to your space with the Felt Basket with Stitching from Project 62™. Cut in a deep rectangular shape that offers you ample space to keep clutter neatly organized, this storage basket comes with built-in, cut-out handles that make it easy to move around from room to room. Bringing a touch of modern style to your interiors, this all-purpose storage basket gives you a versatile solution to organize your everyday essentials, and it looks great everywhere from the living room to the bathroom and more with its clean lines and stitched detail on the center front and back. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living. Size: 5"x11" Small. Color: Dark Gray.