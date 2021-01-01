From ingenius christmas dog gifts
InGENIUS Christmas Dog Gifts Feliz Navidad Dog Chihuahua Pun Christmas Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Bring out the colorful tinsel and bright twinkling lights and make sure to greet your dog and fellow doggy lovers a merry Christmas holidays . Awesome xmas gift idea for the holiday . has a graphic of a doggie wearing a red Santa hat . This InGENIUS design would also be the perfect gift to celebrate a great occasion , holiday or event like a birthday , anniversary , Thanksgiving or the Christmas holidays . 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only