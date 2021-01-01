From adesso
Adesso Felix 65 in. Integrated LED Brushed Steel Wall Washer Lamp
Slim and sleek, the Felix LED Wall Washer is a must-have for the contemporary, minimalist home. A long, 1 tube emits 2,500-Lumens of fully dimmable light that reflects off of the wall, filling the room with a warm, ambient glow. A chunky, rectangle shaped white marble base adds a touch of elegance to this modern style. This design is available in both a brushed steel and antique brass finish. A touch dimmer switch is conveniently located at the top of the shade.