From framburg lighting
Framburg Lighting Felix 5-Light Chandelier - Color: Gold
Simplicity with an elegant air. The Felix 5-Light Chandelier by Framburg Lighting unites clean lines with vintage-inspired details to bring transitional style to home decor. Featuring Matte Black rods, rich metallic accents and clear glass bell shades, this hanging ceiling fixture offers a chic look as it provides ambient lighting in a foyer, dining room or living space. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Antique Brass with Matte Black