Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Loaf in Sauce Canned Kitten Food, 3-oz, case of 24

For a growing kitten’s appetite Royal Canin Feline Health Nutrition Loaf in Sauce Wet Kitten Food will hit the spot. Usually, by the 4-month mark your kitten’s growth rate slows down, while energy levels increase. Designed with your kitten’s intensifying energy and developing immune system in mind, Royal Canin has created a wet food that provides a healthy balance of proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Help your kitten to live a magnificent life by feeding her food that helps with her growing bones and muscles from the very start.