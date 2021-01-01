Felicity-Cecily Flower Plant Stand

This metal garden tiered plant stand with 4 layers in total, abundant storage space· The design makes it super space-saving. It can accommodate hold various kinds of plants at the same time· Its a perfect shelf with graceful, classical curved lines, natural and smooth finish, rounded corners, protect your family from being scratched, especially the kids· The proper height of the plant stand makes watering your plants easier and keeps them off the floor, also the plants can obtain more sunshine· This plants stand rack is made of high quality wrought iron. It displays plants with classical European style and so stable, also which is detachable, it can accommodate various plants at a time· Widely used indoor and outdoor, garden, balconies, hallways, kitchens, bathrooms, home, office to decorate dull spaces Package Content:· 1x Plant stand