Weston Home Felicia Mid-Century Wood Round Bar Cart, Walnut Finish

Add to your new-age aesthetic with the Felicia Walnut Finish Round Bar Cart from Weston Home! Delicately curved chrome handles add a bold contrast to this high-profile solid wood cart. Three circular tiered shelves allow you to store all of your bar belongings in a convenient way! Tall mixers, wide ice buckets, and bottles fit best on the bottom shelf, while the middle and top shelves can accommodate glassware, garnishing's, or other smaller items! With its sleek profile, this mobile cart is able to fit in the tightest spaces within your home to ensure that you can entertain your guests wherever you may gather within your home!Weston Home Felicia blends Mid Century aesthetics with contemporary elements for beautiful pieces that will complement your modern lifestyle. Clean lines and straightforward materials like wood finishes and sleek, metal accents bring to life the dynamic, vintage ambiance of this collection. Click to see more.