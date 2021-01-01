Feivel 5 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

This kitchen island linear pendant is very beautiful. With its exquisite beauty and stunning details, you can be sure to add the perfect touch to your decoration. Chandeliers can not only be used as works of art but can also enhance the appearance of any space. The product shape is formed after the iron train bridge of another era and is modernized to define this series. Super large size, reasonable ratio, and various configurations. The rectangular pendant combines natural materials and colors to create a subtle and beautiful aesthetic.