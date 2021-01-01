From house of hampton
Feitoza 3 Drawer Accent Chest
Advertisement
Featuring an eye-catching front-facing silhouette with geometric patterning and a decorative mirror, this cabinet affords a chic modern appearance for your home. The silver metal handy knobs, light natural wood tone, and the vintage-inspired surface blends together to bring a unique charm. This cabinet works well as a console table, entrance hall table, or a sofa-side table, creating your own personal style effortlessly. Color: Gold