From ebern designs

Feinberg Modern & Contemporary Full Length Mirror

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Created to enhance the functionality and style of your home, this sharp contemporary Feinberg Champagne Full Length Mirror is an impressive accessory to hang and lean in your bedroom, bathroom, and living space. This frame features a champagne metal-like finish that complements modern, industrial, and contemporary styles. Hooks are installed allowing for vertical and horizontal hanging. This mirror is ready to hang and lean when it arrives. Size: 66" H x 32" W

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com