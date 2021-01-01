From ebern designs
Feinberg Modern & Contemporary Full Length Mirror
Advertisement
Created to enhance the functionality and style of your home, this sharp contemporary Feinberg Champagne Full Length Mirror is an impressive accessory to hang and lean in your bedroom, bathroom, and living space. This frame features a champagne metal-like finish that complements modern, industrial, and contemporary styles. Hooks are installed allowing for vertical and horizontal hanging. This mirror is ready to hang and lean when it arrives. Size: 66" H x 32" W