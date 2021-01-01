From kms california
Feet Direct Burial Coaxial Cable RG6 Coax Cable Rubber Boot Outdoor Connectors Orange Designed for Waterproof and to Be Buried
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. CLASSIFICATION - Solid conductor 18awg RG6 10ft coaxial (direct burial) cable with orange, high visible PVC jacket and two foil shield for soil acidity protection plus rubber weather boots for moisture tolerance USAGE - Perfect for f-connector coax connections including High Def TV/ CATV Dish/ DirecTV satellite installations/ cable internet modem/ outdoor video security camera/ long range WIFI antennas/ video signal transmission/ cellular signal booster and other high frequency digital audio ANTI-CORROSION CONNECTORS - Features weather grommets and a self collapsing design with anti rust high quality metal plated shells with an 18mm stroke length PROTECTION - Gel coated braids help protect the core from extreme weather conditions, condensation and moisture, while providing shielding for low signal loss APPLICATION - Intended for indoor, outdoor, conduit box and underground dire