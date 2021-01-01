Neater Pets Feeder Elevated Cat Bowls, Cranberry

The Neater Feeder Deluxe from Neater Pets solves the problem of messy cats spilling food and water on your floors. It's designed with protective walls to contain splashes and spills from an inadvertent kick or an excited pet. The revolutionary system holds spilled food in an upper reservoir while spilled water flows down a gentle slope through a filtering system into a lower reservoir. The bottom container can safely hold more than an entire bowl of spilled water, keeping it off your floors until you are ready to dispose of it. Keeping the spilled food in the upper reservoir, off the floor, not only saves you work, but also keeps it clean for reuse. The Neater Feeder is also an elevated feeder. Using raised bowls helps improve digestions and reduces strain on your cat's neck and joints, while also helping to keep ants and other pests out of her food. The Neater Feeder Deluxe Cat is perfect for cats of all sizes. It comes with a 1 cup shallow food bowl and a 1.5 cup shallow water bowl. The shallow bowls are designed to be gentle on cat's sensitive whiskers and the larger water bowl is so that your cat never goes thirsty. Make mealtime healthier and cleaner with the Neater Feeder!