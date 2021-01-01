Make your mini mate work a little bit for her next bite with the My Favorite Chicken Feeder & Drinker Poly Suspension Cord Set. This suspension cord for chicken feeders and waterers is crafted using extra-strong, durable polyester. It is designed to keep your beaked buddy’s snacks and drinks suspended and off of the ground. This suspension cord is built to hold up to 50-pounds of your feathered friend’s favorite treats and measures 11.5-feet in length. It is also suitable for your use with wild bird feeders, hummingbird feeders and hanging plants.