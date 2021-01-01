FebSmart PCI-E Riser for Bitcoin-Litecoin-ETH Coin PCIe VER006C 6 PIN 16x to 1x Powered Riser Adapter Card 6-Pin PCI-E to SATA Power Cable-GPU.

1. Feb Smart V006C high performance PCI Express riser can extend the mother board PCIE X1 slot to PCIE X16 slot. Will provide a safe and reliable connectivity with more PCIE X16 graphic cards. This V006C is mainly designed for Ethereum Mining rigs or more GPU Mining rigs. 2. Designed 4X high performance solid capacitors to make sure voltage and current supply stable. Build in 4X electric circuit protector keep device away from over current, over heat and over voltage. 3. Packed 23.6-inch USB 3.0 extension cable for flexible Graphic card connectivity. Equipped 15Pin SATA to Molex 6Pin power cable provide adequate current for miner rigs GPUs. 4. Simple extend PCI Express X1 slot from mother board to PCI Express X16 slot for all type heavy GPUs. Add fixed buckle on the PCI Express X16 slot ensure stable GPU connection. 5. Excellent quality for mining. Little signal loss PCIE extension cable. Buy with 30 warranty.