Feathertop Patented Double-Wall Leak-Proof-503 3 Layer Fiber 9" Semi-Waveless Deep Fill Hard-Side Waterbed Mattress
This HS503 Premium Hard-Side Waterbed Mattress is part of our Hydro-Support 500 Series featuring Strobel's Patented Double-Wall Leak Proof System for added peace of mind, deep molded feathertop pressure reduction surface for greatest conforming comfort, heater compatible bottom, bottom seams for greater durability, reinforced corners, 25 mil vinyl (25% thicker than most). The deep molded feathertop surface provides reduced surface tension and no pressure points for greatest comfort and best sleep.The HS503 is a Semi-Waveless waterbed mattress 3 layers of internal full body support fiber for partial wave reduction.Strobel Waterbeds do not require toxic flame retardant chemicals like other mattresses to comply with federal fire safety regulations. Size: Super Single