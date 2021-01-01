Featherste 3 - Light Sputnik Sphere Chandelier

Resembling a stellar explosion, it is a cosmic work of art that boasts modern functionality. It features thin, spindly arms intermingled with three spiked and exposed bulbs that jut out from the center. This fashionable fixture shows off a stunning starburst design, providing depth, dimension, and a familiar aura to your space that can’t be resisted. It is a show-stopping addition to your aesthetic with its mid-century style. It can be a new showpiece for your bar, bedroom, dining room, entryway, hallway, kitchen, living room, and stairwell. Finish: Brushed Nickel