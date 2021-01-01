Help your bird buddy live his best life with the Caitec Featherland Paradise Rainbow Stack Bird Toy. Designed to keep him active, it promotes exercise, exploration and healthy, instinctual behaviors like chewing. Your feathered friend is sure to be fascinated with the distinctive shapes and vibrant colors, while the unique individual textures encourage preening and beak conditioning. It’s easy to hang just about anywhere in his habit using the strong stainless steel chain and is a great way to keep your beaked bestie from being bored.