Caitec Featherland Paradise Parakeet Ladder Bird Toy

Give your feathered friend a different pers-peck-tive in his cage with Caitec Paradise’s Parakeet Ladder Bird Toy. Hang it on the side of his cage to help him explore the room from different heights. Keeping your tweetie pie busy is the easiest way to keep him out of trouble, and he’ll spend hours climbing up and down, checking out the colors and safely exploring the texture with his beak. It easily attaches to any cage with hooks so you can move it around to keep him interested.