From sunset animals vintage designs
Sunset Animals Vintage Designs Feather Vintage Design Ostrich Racing Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Ostrich Lovers Vintage present for animal lovers. Great present for ostrich lovers and for family and friends. Ostrich feather sunset retro design for a birthda or Christmas present. Beatuiful ostrich racing running design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only