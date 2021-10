Bring your decorative pillow cases to life with the addition of this Feather Fill Pillow Insert. You will love just how plush your pillows now look. Pillow insert measures 18L x 18H in. Crafted of down and duck feathers Hues of white Perfect for filling a decorative pillow case Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.