Schlage FE595-PLY-PLY Plymouth Keypad Entry with Flex-Lock Door Knob Set with Plymouth Interior Knob Matte Black Knobset Keyless Entry Electronic

Schlage FE595-PLY-PLY Plymouth Keypad Entry with Flex-Lock Door Knob Set with Plymouth Interior Knob Keypad Entry Lock with Flex Lock with Plymouth Knob from the Plymouth Collection Interior screws are exposed Flexibility to choose; switch from automatic relocking to unlocked as needed Provides additional layers of keyless security and protection inside your home or office Ideal for garage entry doors, home offices, computer rooms, utility rooms, etc. Easily replace most existing locks with a screwdriver in about 30 minutes No programming required; preset with two user codes so it's ready to use right out of the box. Faceplates (Part 16-211): Supplied with 1/4" Round Corner, Square Corner and Drive-In Faceplates Strike Plates (Part 10-063): Supplied with Square Corner and Round Corner Full Lip Strike Plates (Dimensions: 2-1/4" x 1-5/8") Electronic Matte Black