Schlage FE285-CAM-ACC-RH Camelot Lower Handleset for Electronic Keypad with Accent Interior Right Handed Lever Satin Nickel Handleset Handle Only

Schlage FE285-CAM-ACC-RH Camelot Lower Handleset for Electronic Keypad with Accent Interior Right Handed Lever Right Handed Lower Half Keyed Entry Front Set with Accent Lever from the Camelot Collection Camelot lower handle set for electronic keypad with Accent lever, used for right handed applications. This is the lower half of an entry set and is used in conjunction with Schlage BE365 Keypad Deadbolts It includes both exterior and interior handle sets. Only for right handed applications Solid Brass Exterior Trim Wrought Brass Interior Trim Lifetime Limited Mechanical and Finish Warranty Exterior Length: 12 7/8" without keypad Exterior Projection: 2 7/8" Interior Lever Length: 4 1/8" Interior Rose Diameter: 2 3/4" Interior Projection: 2 1/4" Electronic Satin Nickel