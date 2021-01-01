From zurn
Zurn FD2376-NH4 4" No Hub Floor Sink Body with 6" Sump Depth Fixture Floor Service Sink A.R.C 8 Inch Sump Depth
Advertisement
Zurn FD2376-NH4 4" No Hub Floor Sink Body with 6" Sump Depth Zurn FD2376-NH4 Features:Features a 12-inch cast- iron body with acid-resisting coated cast-iron bodyIncludes an PVC anti-splash dome strainer to prevent splash backRecommended for kitchen or sanitary areas as an indirect waste receptorDurable construction stands up to tough environmentsIntuitive and flexible installation saving time and moneyOptional full, 1/2 and 3/4 grate options available1-year limited warrantyZurn FD2376-NH4 Specifications:Sink Length: 12" (left to right)Sink Width: 12" (front to back)Sink Height: 10-5/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 8-9/16" L x 8-9/16" W x 6" DDrain Connection: 4" A.R.C 8 Inch Sump Depth na