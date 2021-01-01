Baldwin FD.SQU.CSR Square Non-Turning Two-Sided Through-Door Dummy Door Lever Set with Square Rosette from the Reserve Collection Venetian Bronze

Baldwin FD.SQU.CSR Square Non-Turning Two-Sided Through-Door Dummy Door Lever Set with Square Rosette from the Reserve Collection Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution. Features: For doors where a borehole does exist and no latching function is required. Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 security requirements Constructed of solid brass for durability and premium feel This lever set is reversible for installation on right or left handed applications Limited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish Warranty Accommodates door thickness 1-3/8" to 2". Up to 2-1/2" with purchase of thick door kit Rosette has exposed screws on one side Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Reserve Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today. Specifications: Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2" Handing: reversible, left or right Lever Length: 4-1/4" Projection: 2-5/16" Product Weight: 3 lbs Latch Faceplate: round corner, square corner or drive-in Additional Functions: HD.SQU.L.CSR: Left Handed Single Dummy Door Lever HD.SQU.R.CSR: Right Handed Single Dummy Door Lever FD.SQU.CSR (This Product): Dummy Door Lever Set PS.SQU.CSR: Passage Door Lever Set PS.SQU.CSR: Privacy Door Lever Set EN.SQU.CSR: Keyed Entry Door Lever Set Venetian Bronze